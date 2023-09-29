International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,626,331,000 after acquiring an additional 270,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after acquiring an additional 235,143 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $141.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.72.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

