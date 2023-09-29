Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Trimmed by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.77.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock opened at $512.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $515.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

