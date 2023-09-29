Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $296.15 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.01. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

