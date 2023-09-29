Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Down 16.9% in September

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 452,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 80,072 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 137,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE VCV opened at $8.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

