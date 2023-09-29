Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 54,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 129,808 shares.The stock last traded at $8.33 and had previously closed at $8.25.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 4,654,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,663,000 after acquiring an additional 299,948 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 234,112 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 194,336 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

