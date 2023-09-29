Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 54,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 129,808 shares.The stock last traded at $8.33 and had previously closed at $8.25.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
