Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,454,000 after buying an additional 74,954 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $358.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

