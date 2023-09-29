Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Increased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 4.0% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ballast Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,875. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.