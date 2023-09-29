IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $197.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.58.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.