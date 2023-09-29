IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Update

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IRIDEX from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRIX stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 48.09% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 391,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 1,123.5% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 330,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 303,781 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 12.2% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

