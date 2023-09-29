Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.20.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $3.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 121,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

