iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $262,424,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $750,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.86.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.