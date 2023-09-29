iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

