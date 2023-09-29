iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,905 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,268 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,535 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,545 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.48. 640,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,284,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

