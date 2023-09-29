iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Trimmed by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

