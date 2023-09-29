iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Increased by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,798 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EFG traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.25. 917,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

