iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

