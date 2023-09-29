iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,437,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 2,719,326 shares.The stock last traded at $102.96 and had previously closed at $102.58.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30.

Institutional Trading of iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

