iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $266.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

