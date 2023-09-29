iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 80,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 26,643 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 811,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after buying an additional 276,148 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $20.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

