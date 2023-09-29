iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.92. 437,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,165. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

