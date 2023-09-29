iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chandler Asset Management Inc.

Chandler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust comprises 0.1% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 72,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,966. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

