iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.22 and last traded at C$28.29. Approximately 10,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 16,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.46.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.01.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.