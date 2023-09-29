iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $103.92 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.09 and a one year high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

