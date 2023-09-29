iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 139,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 164,438 shares.The stock last traded at $75.51 and had previously closed at $75.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

