iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Purchased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 618,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,381,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,817,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after buying an additional 394,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDU traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,092. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $73.43 and a 12-month high of $90.27. The stock has a market cap of $794.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average is $81.80.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

