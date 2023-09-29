Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$9.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion. Jabil also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.40-2.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.56.

Get Jabil alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $126.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.