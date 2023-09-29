Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.48. 220,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,990. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

