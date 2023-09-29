Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.37. 343,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,484. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

