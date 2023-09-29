Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.