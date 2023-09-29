Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 1,655 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $58.13. 672,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,959,808. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $57.61 and a one year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

