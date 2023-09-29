Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 350 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

