Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the August 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jericho Energy Ventures Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JROOF traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.20. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,089. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.20 and a 200-day moving average of 0.20. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 12 month low of 0.15 and a 12 month high of 0.39.
Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile
