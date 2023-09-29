Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the August 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JROOF traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.20. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,089. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.20 and a 200-day moving average of 0.20. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 12 month low of 0.15 and a 12 month high of 0.39.

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

