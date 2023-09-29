JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $343.50 million-$345.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.49 million. JFrog also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.09 EPS.

JFrog stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. JFrog has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.56.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.36.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $68,803.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,917,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,399 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $68,803.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,175.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 484,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,880. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after buying an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,735,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after acquiring an additional 167,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,385,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 373,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 99.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,248,000 after buying an additional 617,203 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

