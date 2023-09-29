Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,944 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $17,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 2.5 %

JCI opened at $53.18 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $49.14 and a one year high of $70.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.