Joystick Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $662,212.98 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00021066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016927 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,842.89 or 1.00139629 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

