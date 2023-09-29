JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Trading Up 0.9%

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 346 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 346 ($4.23). Approximately 66,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 140,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343 ($4.19).

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 346.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 352.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £314.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34,157.50 and a beta of 0.65.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

In other JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income news, insider Kathryn Matthews purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £9,520 ($11,625.35). Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

