JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $9.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.19.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 184,733.34% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at $108,657.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after buying an additional 560,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 61,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.