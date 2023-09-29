JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Price Target to $14.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of BioAtla in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BCAB

BioAtla Price Performance

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.28. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.13). Analysts expect that BioAtla will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,818,000 after acquiring an additional 819,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioAtla by 225.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,198,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after buying an additional 173,600 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,500,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 232,765 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 23.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 263,597 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.