JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Fuyao Glass Industry Group (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fuyao Glass Industry Group (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fuyao Glass Industry Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of FYGGY opened at $1.19 on Monday. Fuyao Glass Industry Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of safety glass solutions and automotive accessories for various transportation vehicles in China and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services automotive grade float glass, automotive glass, locomotive glass, luggage racks, and vehicle window trims, as well as offers relevant services.

