Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Shares Down 3%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,007 ($12.30) and last traded at GBX 1,009 ($12.32). Approximately 38,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 52,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040 ($12.70).

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,167.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,276.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace in the Netherlands and internationally. It focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.