Kerry Group plc (KRYAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on November 20th

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3659 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Kerry Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $81.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.05 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43.
Kerry Group Company Profile
