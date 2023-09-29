Kerry Group plc (KRYAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.37 on November 20th

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3659 per share on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Kerry Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $81.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.05 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.