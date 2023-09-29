Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($32.97) to GBX 2,000 ($24.42) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($39.69) to GBX 2,250 ($27.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,450 ($42.13) to GBX 2,120 ($25.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,412.50 ($29.46).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KWS

Keywords Studios Price Performance

Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend

KWS opened at GBX 1,500 ($18.32) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,548.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,006.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4,166.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 1,262 ($15.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,056 ($37.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is 555.56%.

About Keywords Studios

(Get Free Report)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.