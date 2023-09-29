Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) PT Raised to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kezar Life Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.73 and a quick ratio of 17.73. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.16.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

