KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $62.55 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

