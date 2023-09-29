Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,541 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.21.

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $146.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $147.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,138. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

