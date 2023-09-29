Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 3,475 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $794.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

