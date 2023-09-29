Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AT&T by 328.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AT&T by 45.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117,746 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

