Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,004 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMY opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $57.61 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

