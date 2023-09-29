Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,143,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 913,950 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,156,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after acquiring an additional 471,026 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,523,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,580,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,304 shares in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $31.23 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 177.34% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

