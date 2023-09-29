Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $22.57 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

